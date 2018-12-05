Patriots owner 'flattered' by interest in Josh McDaniels

As we roll toward the end of the 2018 NFL season, more and more coaches will be fired. Those dismissals will then lead to speculation about who will take over the new openings.

With every team seeking an offensive mind to rival the Sean McVays and Matt Nagys of the modern NFL, anyone with extensive offensive success will see his name mentioned as a candidate.

Even Josh McDaniels.

Despite the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator burning some bridges after backing out on a deal to join the Indianapolis Colts last year, it hasn't even taken one hiring cycle for McDaniels' name to resurface as a candidate.

Following the Green Bay Packers firing of Mike McCarthy, McDaniels has been linked to potentially joining Aaron Rodgers.

After helping convince McDaniels to stay in New England last season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft dismissed the latest rumors when speaking to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

"I care about winning Sunday. That's what really what I care about," Kraft said. "Whatever happens . . . you know, we have good people. I'm actually flattered that people are after our people."

People have plucked off Bill Belichick assistants for years, with little success to show for it.

Despite turning his back on the Colts last season, in a league with a dearth of talented offensive minds, McDaniels name will never fully be dismissed.

For his part, the Pats OC has little interest in discussing his future.

"If that's in the cards for me, then that's great. I've said that before. But again, I'm not worried about that right now," he said earlier this week of possibly taking another head coaching gig.