Haskins, Tagovailoa, Murray named Heisman finalists

The three 2018 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday evening, and they're all quarterbacks.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins, Alabama sophomore Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma redshirt junior Kyler Murray were named finalists for the award given to college football's most outstanding player.

In his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins led Ohio State to a Big Ten title, setting more than 20 school records along the way. The QB led the nation in touchdown passes (47) and passing yards (4,580) and was second nationally in passing yards per game (352). Haskins has not declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, though he is eligible. In Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah's most recent player rankings, they pegged Haskins as the 24th best prospect coming out this year.

Tagovailoa followed up his surprise championship performance in last year's College Football Playoff with an undefeated season at Alabama. Tua threw for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions in leading the Tide back to the Playoff. He'll have to wait one more season before deciding whether or not to enter the pros.

Murray replaced 2017 Heisman winner Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma and is now trying to become the first player to replace a Heisman winner by winning the Heisman himself the following season. Murray led the nation in passing efficiency with a record-breaking 205.72 rating and also paced the college ranks with 51 total touchdowns and 4,945 total yards. Murray led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title and a spot in the Playoff, but will not pursue a career in football after college. Drafted by the MLB's Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2018 draft, Murray intends to play baseball after school.

The Heisman Trophy announcement will be held this Saturday in New York City and broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.