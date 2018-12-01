Ravens place RB Alex Collins (foot) on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens placed running back Alex Collins on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Collins, who is dealing with a foot injury, was listed as questionable on the Week 13 injury report.

The running back practice in full on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's practice and being limited Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes Collins' foot will not require surgery, and the transaction is a way to give him more time to recover from the sprain. Collins should be fine by March when he'll be a restricted free agent, Pelissero adds.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens activated running back Kenneth Dixon from injured reserve. He was placed on IR in mid-September due to a knee injury.