Ravens place Kenneth Dixon (knee) on injured reserve

Baltimore's leading rusher from its season-opening demolition of the Bills won't return to the field for some time.

The Ravens placed running back Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve with a knee injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Wednesday that Dixon was expected to miss several weeks. Dixon can be designated to return from IR after Week 8.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore signed running back De'Lance Turner to the active roster.

Dixon paced the Ravens' ground attack against Buffalo with a game-high 44 rushing yards and a score. Baltimore's other tailbacks, Javorius Allen and Alex Collins, combined for 30 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Dixon's injury is an unfortunate setback for a promising player with terrible injury luck. The running back has missed 20 of a potential 33 regular-season games due to knee injuries or suspension. He sat out the entirety of the 2017 campaign.

At times on Sunday, Dixon looked like the Ravens' most explosive back, offering a tantalizing complement to Baltimore's remade receiving corps. Now the Ravens will have to regroup quickly with a clash with the division rival Cincinnati Bengals approaching on Thursday night.