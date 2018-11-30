Injuries: DeSean Jackson (thumb) ruled out for Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver corps won't be at full strength in Week 13.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter announced Friday that DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reported.

Jackson, who suffered the injury in Week 12, was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Without Jackson, whose 750 yards receiving ranks second on the team behind Mike Evans, the Buccaneers are likely to lean on wide receivers Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries to pick up the slack in the passing game.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring heading into the weekend:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed a total of seven players as questionable for Sunday's home game against the Colts. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) tops that list after being unable to practice all week. Free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) are among others officially listed as questionable. Wide receiver D.J. Chark (quad) has been ruled out.

2. Giants tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Sunday after not practicing all week. On the defensive side for New York, linebackers B.J. Goodson (neck) is also ruled out and Lorenzo Carter (hip) is questionable.

3. New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) has been officially ruled as questionable for Sunday after returning to practice this week. Veteran backup QB Josh McCown is poised to start on the road against the Tennessee Titans, as he was taken off the injury report completely.

In other Jets injury news, wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) is questionable, while safety Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb) has been ruled out.

4. The only Carolina Panther listed as questionable in Week 13 is wide receiver Devin Funchess (back).

5. Cincinnati Bengals star wideout A.J. Green (toe) has been taken off the injury report and will make his return to the lineup this week after missing three games.

6. Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco (hip) practiced for the second consecutive day on Friday, but is listed as doubtful to play in Atlanta.

7. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn announced linebacker Deion Jones will return to the lineup this Sunday after fully recovering from surgery on a foot injury sustained in Week 1. Quinn also announced kicker Matt Bryant (back) will play after missing practice all week.

8. Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has missed practice all week due to a knee injury and is officially questionable for Minnesota's road game in New England. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.

9. Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (knee) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (calf) have been officially ruled out for Sunday, while running back Marlon Mack (concussion) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) are questionable.

10. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (right shoulder) has been limited in practice all week, but is officially doubtful for Sunday's road game against the New York Giants. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (achilles) is questionable, but linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) is slated to return after missing last week.

11. As expected, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is out for Sunday night's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quad) is questionable.