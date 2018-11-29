'Not looking good' for Tyron Smith to play vs. Saints

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys could again be without left tackle Tyron Smith.

The veteran is listed as questionable, but NFL Network's Jane Slater was informed by a source that "it's not looking good" for Smith to suit up tonight versus the New Orleans Saints.

Smith continues to battle a neck stinger and right elbow injury. He was called a game-time decision by coach Jason Garrett earlier this week.

The 27-year-old left tackle was active during the Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Redskins, but didn't play a single snap.

Cameron Fleming would get the start again if Smith sits versus the Saints.

The Cowboys offensive line did a solid job sans Smith last week against Washington, but Dak Prescott was still sacked four times. Prescott has already been sacked a career-high 38 times this season -- tied with Eli Manning for the most in the NFL.

Last season when Smith was out, the Cowboys O-line got pummeled. Dallas allowed 4.3 sacks per game in the three games Smith missed in 2017 -- it allowed 1.5 sacks per game in the 13 games Smith played in last year.

Facing a surging Saints defense that improves by the week, missing Smith could be a key loss tonight.