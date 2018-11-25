Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 12 games

Here are the injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games:

1. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett is questionable to return against the New York Giants after suffering a foot injury in the first half.

2. Giants tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups and is questionable to return against the Eagles. Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson has been ruled out after suffering a stinger.

3. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a quad injury in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks and is questionable to return. kick returner Damiere Byrd will not return after suffering an arm injury in the first half.

4. San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a forearm injury.

5. Buffalo Bills cornerback Lafayette Pitts has been ruled out after suffering a head injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

6. Jaguars long snapper Matt Overton has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return against the Bills.

7. Buccaneers offensive tackle Demar Dotson is questionable to return against the 49ers after suffering knee and hamstring injuries.