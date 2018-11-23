Tom Brady (illness) misses practice; QB to play vs. Jets

The reason for Tom Brady's absence from Friday's practice is now known.

The New England Patriots list Brady, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, as not practicing with an illness and knee injury. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported the illness was the primary reason Brady did not practice.

Brady is officially designated as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

While Brady's absence Friday likely triggered numerous panic buttons among the Patriots' fan base and to some extent members of the media, Giardi reports the quarterback will play.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski played it coy with media members when asked if he caught passes Friday from Brady.

"Yeah. Didn't tell you where, though," Gronkowski said. "Could have been on the field, could have been in the locker room."

Brian Hoyer would likely start if Brady is unavailable.