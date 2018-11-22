Injury roundup: Marvin Jones might be back Week 13

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, out last week and today with a bone bruise in his knee, has a chance to return and play against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In nine games this season, Jones has 35 receptions for 508 yards and has scored five touchdowns.

The Lions (4-6) play host to the first-place Bears (7-3) today.

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will not play today against the Bears and he continues to recover from a knee injury. Cornerback Teez Tabor is a healthy scratch.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Thursday:

1. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is inactive and will not play against the Lions. The Bears expect him back next weekend against the New York Giants, Rapoport adds.

Bears running back Benny Cunningham exited the game in the first half against the Lions after suffering an ankle injury. He will not return.

2. New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) is expected to play tonight against the Atlanta Falcons. Davenport has four sacks this season and last played in Week 8.

3. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said wide receiver Geronimo Allison underwent successful surgery. Allison was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury earlier this month. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb) was on the field Thursday during the portion open to the media, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

4. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee/ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) are all estimated to not participate in Thursday's practice.

5. Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (knee), tight end Erik Swoope (knee) and tight end Ryan Hewitt (ankle) all did not participate in practice Thursday. Safety Malik Hooker (hip), cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (calf) were all limited.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) did not practice Thursday.

7. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) did not practice again on Thursday. Defensive back Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb), wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), offensive lineman James Carpenter (shoulder) and linebacker Brandon Copeland all also sat out. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was limited.

8. The New England Patriots did not practice Thursday, but said on the injury report the designations would be the same as Wednesday's.

9. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (neck) was limited on Thursday's injury report. "I think that we'll see on Friday as he comes back out," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Mariota. "We'll have to throw the football tomorrow; I don't think we threw the ball much today."

10. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) did not practice Thursday.

11. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco sat out practice again as he continues to deal with a hip injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Running back Alex Collins (foot) also didn't practice.

12. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) did not practice. Defensive tackle Justin Ellis is designated to return off injured reserve after suffering a foot injury earlier this season.