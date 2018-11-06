Injury roundup: Packers place Geronimo Allison on IR

Aaron Rodgers will be without one of his starting receivers for the rest of 2018.

The Packers placed receiver Geronimo Allison (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday. Allison missed Green Bay's 31-17 loss to New England in Week 9 due to the groin injury, which he suffered in practice Thursday.

Allison's season ends after just five games played, in which he caught 20 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in line to replace Allison on Green Bay's depth chart.

Valdes-Scantling has already seen his fair share of playing time in his first season, appearing in eight games and catching 17 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns. As the season has progressed, Valdes-Scantling has looked more comfortable with each week. For the Packers, the hope is the dropoff from Allison to Valdes-Scantling is minimal, if at all.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Cowboys will be without veteran linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) for at least "a little bit," coach Jason Garrett told reporters. Dallas might also be short rookie offensive tackle Connor Williams, who suffered a knee injury during Monday's loss to the Titans.

2. The Kansas City Chiefs safety activated Daniel Sorensen (knee) from injured reserve. The Chiefs waived Nate Orchard to make room for Sorensen on the roster.

3. Panthers center Ryan Kalil (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice ahead of Carolina's Thursday night contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but did feel pretty good in work he did with trainers, according to coach Ron Rivera. Rivera also told reporters he's optimistic Kalil could play against the Steelers.

4. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger, coach's decision) and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) did not participate at practice. Wideouts Antonio Brown (coach's decision) and Ryan Switzer (ankle) were limited.