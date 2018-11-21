Brady (knee) limited in practice, should play vs. Jets

Tom Brady showed up on Wednesday's injury report but his ailment is not expected to be serious.

The New England Patriots quarterback was limited by a knee injury, as were tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and running back Sony Michel (knee).

However, a source told NFL Network's Mike Giardi that there is no concern regarding Brady's availability for Sunday's divisional test against the New York Jets.

Brady reportedly suffered the injury on his lone reception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

This is the first time this season that Brady has appeared on New England's injury report.