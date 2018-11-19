Marvin Lewis talks running QBs after Lamar shreds D

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spent a lot of time Sunday running through the Cincinnati Bengals defense to the tune of 117 yards on 27 carries in a 24-21 win.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was left explaining how his unit had to play one-on-one football and maintain defensive leverage given the threat of Jackson taking off, adding a running quarterback will find it difficult to sustain success over the long haul.

"We've got to keep leverage and get it done," Lewis told reporters after the game. "That's the difference with a running quarterback. That's why the quarterbacks don't run forever in the NFL. Sooner or later, they get hurt, and they don't run the same. But today he could run, and he did a good job."

Jackson, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards and an interception, certainly excelled by taking advantage of the defense with his legs, and his 27 carries marked the most by a quarterback since 1970.

He became the first quarterback with 100-plus yards rushing since former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Colin Kaepernick totaled 113 yards on the ground in Week 12 of the 2016 season. Jackson also produced the second-most yard rushing by a rookie quarterback since 1970.

But as to Lewis' point, Jackson might want to heed some of the Bengals head coach's forecast on running quarterbacks.

Sure, current quarterbacks around the league such as Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson have the ability to tuck the ball away and do damage with their legs, such as Jackson. But the NFL over time has seen running signal-callers like Michael Vick or Donovan McNabb suffer season-ending injuries after exposing their bodies on runs.

Meanwhile, the Ravens might have to lean on Jackson yet again with starter Joe Flacco on the mend with a hip injury.

Whether Jackson runs amok for a second consecutive week remains to be seen, but at least Ravens coach John Harbaugh admitted he doesn't anticipate his quarterback taking off as much as Jackson did against the Bengals.

"I think that's what Lamar felt like it took today and I don't believe it's going to take that many carries every week," Harbaugh told reporters, via the Ravens' website. "It's not what we're going to be shooting for, by any stretch.

"But, if it takes that many, Lamar will do it. But, no, he took some hits. I thought they knew the quarterback was running the ball. They were going after him a little bit -- as you would expect and that's something that we have to look at going forward -- so it's not going to be the goal to average 22 carries a game, that's for sure."