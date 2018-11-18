Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players react to Alex Smith ankle injury on Twitter

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome-looking injury during Sunday's loss to the Texans.

After the game, coach Jay Gruden said Smith broke his tibia and fibula and will undergo surgery right away.

The NFL community sent their well wishes to him on Twitter:

