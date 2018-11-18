NFL players react to Alex Smith ankle injury on Twitter

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome-looking injury during Sunday's loss to the Texans.

After the game, coach Jay Gruden said Smith broke his tibia and fibula and will undergo surgery right away.

The NFL community sent their well wishes to him on Twitter:

Prayers and well wishes out to Alex Smith. A pro in every sense of the word. My thoughts are with you my boy! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 18, 2018

Prayers for my guy man! You will bounce back! â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 18, 2018

Thoughts are with Alex. Absolutely gutted about it. Never want to see that for anyone ever. Wishing you all the best brother. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 18, 2018

Alexâs leg is exactly like mine 33 yrs ago â Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018

I feel so bad for him. â Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018