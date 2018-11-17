Dirk Koetter: Buccaneers OC will call plays vs. Giants

Dirk Koetter's short run calling plays again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is over.

The head coach announced on his weekly radio show Friday that offensive coordinator Todd Monken will reassume play-calling duties Sunday against the New York Giants after the Bucs failed to reach the end zone last week in a 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins.

"Todd Monken is gonna call the plays," Koetter said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "He's done an excellent job calling the plays this season. We have a process that we go through every week. I just think that's the best thing for us for this particular game. We'll see how it goes. But Monk's done a great job all season. I have no issues at all with the way Monk has called plays."

Koetter's one-game stint as Bucs play-caller was an indulgent yet unsuccessful experiment aimed at trying to figure out Tampa Bay's offensive woes. The Bucs amassed a whopping 501 total yards of offense yet only managed a field goal, becoming the first team in NFL history to tally more than 450 total yards and be limited to just three points, per NFL Research.

Two interceptions, two lost fumbles, a pair of missed field goals and five pointless treks to the red zone were the primary culprits behind the skinny returns.

"It was execution," Monken said this week about what went wrong against the Redskins. "It wasn't anything about the plan, who's calling the plays -- made way too much of that -- we didn't execute well enough."

With the Bucs cutting kicker Chandler Catanzaro and giving Monken operational control of the playbook, it appears Koetter is trying to restore order ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.