Joey Bosa questionable for Chargers vs. Broncos

Joey Bosa could make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

The defensive end is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's AFC West contest against the Denver Broncos. Bosa was limited in practice for the third straight day on Friday because of a left foot injury he suffered just before the start of the season.

Bosa seems to be on the cusp of making his return. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Bosa didn't say he'd play for sure but spoke in terms that showed he's already thinking about how his body would respond to playing Sunday.

"I'm sure after the game, next Monday, it's going to be pretty tough," Bosa said, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "It's something you have to manage with ice and volume."

Getting Bosa back would be a significant boost to the Chargers, who have won six straight games and have a 7-2 record. Bosa is a dominant pass rusher who has racked up 23 sacks in his first two seasons. He is set to join a defense that ranks ninth in the NFL in sacks (26).

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Thursday that Bosa is on a rehab plan prescribed by team doctors. Bradley wouldn't say if Bosa was playing, let alone how he could be used or how much.

If he does play, coach Anthony Lynn probably will take it easy on his standout pass rusher in his first game back.

In addition to Bosa, tight end Antonio Gates (knee) is questionable to play and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) has been ruled out.