Lamar Jackson sits out Baltimore Ravens practice

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback situation took another twist.

On Thursday, Robert Griffin III was the only quarterback participating in practice, per multiple reporters on the scene.

Joe Flacco has missed practice all week with a hip injury, so his absence wasn't a shock.

The surprise was that rookie Lamar Jackson also was not on the practice field due to what NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport describes as a stomach issue. ESPN first reported the news of Jackson's illness.

On the positive, an illness likely isn't a long-term issue. On the negative side, he loses at least one day of valuable practice reps.

Jackson could have been in line to start if Flacco can't play Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He still might get a chance depending on the severity of the issue and the coaching staff's confidence with limited practice snaps this week. Missing Thursday, however, tilts the scale further in RGIII's favor if that eventuality occurs. There were already whispers that Griffin could start over Jackson if Flacco couldn't go.

Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Flacco doesn't need to practice in order to start.

If RGIII gets the starting nod, it would mark his first appearance since the 2016 seasons finale with the Cleveland Browns -- 686 days on Sunday. Griffin hasn't been active for a game this entire season and wasn't on an NFL roster in 2017.