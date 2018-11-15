Injuries: Marvin Jones (knee) sits out Lions practice

The Detroit Lions could be thin at wide receiver come Sunday.

Marvin Jones Jr. did not practice for the second straight day this week while dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

His status for Sunday will be determined on Friday, but missing two practices to start the week isn't a positive sign for the Lions' wideout.

After the trade of Golden Tate to Philadelphia, if Jones can't go Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, it would make a once-strong unit a concern for Detroit.

If Jones sits, Matthew Stafford's top two wide receiver targets would be second-year standout Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Jones, who has six total catches on the season.

Tight end Michael Roberts and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson also sat out practice on Thursday for Detroit.

Here are other player updates we have this Thursday in the NFL:

1. We have an update on Cowboys center Travis Frederick. The four-time Pro Bowl selection, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome before the start of the regular season, told The Dallas Morning News he has regained sensation in his hands for the first time in months.

"It's starting to come back in my hands a little bit here, which is good," Frederick said. "Now it's more just numbness, no tingling, and it's more in the tips.

Frederick said that he still has no sensation in his feet, but he's optimistic he'll fully recover.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), guard Zack Martin (knee) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) were all limited in practice.

"I mean the fact there is some light at the end of the tunnel is definitely a positive."

2. Seahawks defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) is officially inactive for Thursday night's game against the Packers.

3. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco again sat out practice as he battles a hip injury that could potentially sideline him this weekend. Rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson also sat at practice with a stomach issue.

4. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) was limited in practice and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) was a full-go. Both are expected to return on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams after both missed last week's game.

5. New York Giants running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) was taken off injured reserve with a return to practice designation. The 32-year old was placed on IR Sept. 28 and can be activated as soon as Nov. 25.

6. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) both sat out practice Thursday, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

7. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee) was added to the injury report after being limited in practice Thursday. Mixon missed Weeks 3 and 4 of the season after getting his knee scoped. Wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) did not participate in practice again.

8. Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) did not practice on Thursday. Head coach Jay Gruden said they will know more if Hopkins practices Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Redskins worked out five kickers Wednesday in anticipation of Hopkins' unavailability.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (concussion) was a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) practiced in full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

11. The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Trevor Davis (hamstring) from injured reserve.

12. Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee (shoulder) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) were limited in practice. Kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) was a full participant.

13. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) did not participate at practice. Wideout Adam Thielen (low back/calf), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and guard Mike Remmers (low back) were all limited.