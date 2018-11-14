Pat Mahomes lost in 'Fortnite' to player wearing his jersey

Any defensive back will tell you it's no fun to square off against Patrick Mahomes II.
After a game of 'Fortnite,' the Chiefs' star quarterback now feels their pain.
Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. donât know how i feel about it...â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 13, 2018
This story of Mahomes-on-Mahomes crime was brought to you by the NFL's collaboration with Epic Games. The mash-up allows Fortnite gamers to rep their favorite teams and players while battling it out.
So who was the player who bested Mahomes II? It could be this guy.
Logged on to #Fortnite to get the NFL pack, get a @Chiefs uniform with @PatrickMahomes5 number ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/kwBf1ctpbiâ Patrick Mahomes Facts (@FactsMahomes) November 10, 2018
I WAS WEARING A MAHOMES JERSEY PLAYING FORTNITE ALL DAY YESTERDAYâ Patrick Mahomes Facts (@FactsMahomes) November 13, 2018
OH GOD IF I KILLED YOU @PatrickMahomes5 THEN I'M SO SORRY https://t.co/pIYZd8LWr5
Or the culprit could be... inside the Chiefs' building!
It was me ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/PMfKtnVsujâ Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 13, 2018