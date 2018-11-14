Pat Mahomes lost in 'Fortnite' to player wearing his jersey

  • By Nick Toney
Any defensive back will tell you it's no fun to square off against Patrick Mahomes II.

After a game of 'Fortnite,' the Chiefs' star quarterback now feels their pain.

This story of Mahomes-on-Mahomes crime was brought to you by the NFL's collaboration with Epic Games. The mash-up allows Fortnite gamers to rep their favorite teams and players while battling it out.

So who was the player who bested Mahomes II? It could be this guy.

Or the culprit could be... inside the Chiefs' building!

The previous element was an advertisement.

