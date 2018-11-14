Pat Mahomes lost in 'Fortnite' to player wearing his jersey

Any defensive back will tell you it's no fun to square off against Patrick Mahomes II.

After a game of 'Fortnite,' the Chiefs' star quarterback now feels their pain.

Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. donât know how i feel about it... â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 13, 2018

This story of Mahomes-on-Mahomes crime was brought to you by the NFL's collaboration with Epic Games. The mash-up allows Fortnite gamers to rep their favorite teams and players while battling it out.

So who was the player who bested Mahomes II? It could be this guy.

I WAS WEARING A MAHOMES JERSEY PLAYING FORTNITE ALL DAY YESTERDAY



OH GOD IF I KILLED YOU @PatrickMahomes5 THEN I'M SO SORRY https://t.co/pIYZd8LWr5 â Patrick Mahomes Facts (@FactsMahomes) November 13, 2018

Or the culprit could be... inside the Chiefs' building!