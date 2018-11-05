NFL teams up with Epic Games, enters world of 'Fortnite'

The National Football League (NFL) has teamed up with Epic Games, creator of one of the most popular video games in the world, Fortnite.

Beginning Friday, November 9, NFL team "outfits" will be available in the Battle Royale Item Shop. This unique opportunity will give Fortnite players the ability to purchase and customize up to eight outfits representing their favorite NFL teams.

In addition to NFL team outfits, there will be football-themed emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and even a referee outfit, so players can bring their passion for football into Fortnite.

Once a player owns an NFL team outfit they will be able to choose a uniform from any of the League's 32 teams and customize the jersey with a number of their choice (1-99). The NFL team outfits will be available as both male and female figures and can be customized with a different team/number each time a player uses the outfit in Fortnite.

The NFL team outfits will be available in Fortnite's Battle Royale Item Shop starting November 9 at 7 pm ET.

The agreement represents the first time Epic has partnered on special outfits inside Fortnite, enabling players to blend their passions for games and sports.

"We see the popularity of Fortnite every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about this game," said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer at the NFL. "This partnership represents a great opportunity for millions of NFL fans who are Fortnite players to express their fandom inside the game while at the same time exposing our brand to countless others."

"We have so many football fans at Epic and we know a lot of the game's fans share that same enthusiasm," said Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games. "Allowing our players to represent their favorite teams in the game was too cool of an opportunity for us to pass up, and we couldn't be happier with how they turned out!"

In Fortnite, NFL team outfits can be purchased from the Battle Royale Item Shop using in-game currency, V-Bucks. Once an NFL team outfit is purchased, it may be viewed and applied in the Locker tab.