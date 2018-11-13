Rams allot thousands of 'MNF' tix to first responders

Tickets of the moved Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Rams game will become available on Wednesday, with thousands of admissions allotted to Los Angeles-area first responders.

The league announced Tuesday that the contest between the league's top two teams, originally scheduled to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, will now be played at the L.A. Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. PT, because Azteca's playing surface did not meet NFL standards.

The Rams said Tuesday that Rams season ticket members can sign into their Rams Account Manager account to purchase their current seats until Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, season ticket members will have a three-hour presale before the general public to purchase up to four additional seats.

The general public can begin purchasing tickets on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT on therams.com.

The club also said that it will be "providing thousands of complimentary tickets to first responders who are bravely protecting the greater Los Angeles community, as well as people who have been impacted by our community's recent tragedies."

Over the past seven days, the Los Angeles metropolitan area has been ravaged by the Woolsey fire and devastated by a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, near where the Rams facility is located. The fire has burned about 150 square miles of land, destroyed around 435 homes and business and claimed the lives of at least two people. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had reached 35-percent containment, according to The Los Angeles Times. The shooting claimed the lives of 12 people, including a police officer.

Due to the quick turnaround, the team announced that tickets for the MNF match will be mobile only. Fans may access their mobile gameday tickets right from the Los Angeles Rams or Ticketmaster mobile app and enter the stadium.