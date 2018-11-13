Harbaugh 'hopeful' Joe Flacco (hip) can play Sunday

Joe Flacco spent the Baltimore Ravens' bye week nursing a hip injury.

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that the starting quarterback landed "awkwardly" on his knee early in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and injured his hip.

"He's getting treatment just like all the guys are getting treatment. We'll see," Harbaugh said, via the team's official website. "We'll know more as the weeks goes on. I'm hopeful all our guys play, including Joe."

Flacco doesn't need to practice this week in order to play Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the coach.

Harbaugh didn't indicate whether rookie Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin III -- who has been inactive this season -- would get the start if Flacco can't play in a pivotal matchup versus the Bengals. If it comes down to it, that decision would indicate whether the coaching staff believes Jackson is ready to take the reins.

"It will be based on the health of Joe. If Joe can play, he'll play. He's rehabbing to play," Harbaugh said. "It's up in the air; we're not worried about it. We're blessed with a good quarterback room."

Flacco has struggled as the Ravens have dropped three straight and four of their last five games. The veteran has completed just 61.2 percent of his passes with a 6.5 yards per attempt average, 12 TDs to six INTs, and an 84.2 QB rating for the season.

The 33-year-old signal-caller has missed just six games in his 11-year career. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that the QB's injury is more day-to-day than week-to-week.

Whether one of those days is this Sunday remains to be seen.