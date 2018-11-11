Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 10 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the 10th Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Titans. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (back) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) also suffered injuries.

2. New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead exited the game after suffering a shoulder injury during the first half versus the Bengals. He was ruled out a short time later.

3. Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson suffered a shoulder injury and did not return.

4. Indianapolis Colts defensive end Carroll Phillips exited with a groin injury in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

5. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick exited the game against the Saints after suffering a concussion.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David suffered a knee injury against the Redskins.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is questionable to return against the Colts after suffering a knee injury in the second half. Center Brandon Linder suffered a knee injury in the second half and did not return.

8. Washington Redskins tackle Ty Nsekhe injured his ankle against the Buccaneers.

9. Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. suffered a knee injury against the Bears.