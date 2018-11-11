Joe Flacco's hip injury could sideline him next week

The bye week hasn't brought much relief to the struggling Baltimore Ravens -- at least when it comes to their quarterback situation.

Joe Flacco is dealing with a hip injury that puts his availability for the team's Week 11 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals into question, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on Good Morning Football Weekend.

At this point, the Ravens are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the injury.

"Of course, if Flacco is able to practice Wednesday, it's probably a good bet he is going to play," Rapoport said. "But they do not know if he'll be able to practice. And also, the Ravens are kinding of relishing the uncertainty with their QB situation -- what opponents will have to prepare for."

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Flacco suffered the injury on the Ravens' sixth play from scrimmage on the opening possession of Week 9's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco stayed in the game and completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards.

If Flacco can't play next week, Lamar Jackson will get his first career start in a pivotal AFC North matchup. However, even if Flacco starts, Jackson could see an increase in snaps against the Bengals -- he might even stay in for a full offensive series.

"It would not be surprising either way if Lamar Jackson gets increased snaps whether starting for Flacco or even if Flacco plays," Rapoport said.