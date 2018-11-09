Pederson thinks RB Sproles will return, play this year

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed Friday that running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) suffered a setback.

While Pederson didn't go into specifics on Sproles' nagging injury, even pointing out he isn't a medical doctor, the coach believes Sproles will be available this year.

"I am optimistic that he can play, yes, I am," Pederson told reporters. "That's the God's honest truth."

The 35-year-old Sproles, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Eagles during the offseason, hasn't played since Week 1, a span of seven consecutive games. In the past two seasons, Sproles has missed a combined 20 games heading into Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

For his part, Sproles posted a message to fans on Instagram that he is doing what he can "to get healthy" with a view to contribute.