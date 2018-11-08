Injuries: Eagles' Darren Sproles aggravates hamstring

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without Darren Sproles since Week 1, but were optimistic he would return in time for Week 10.

Now, the Eagles might need to adjust for a longer absence.

Sproles aggravated his hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice and is scheduled for an MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury is not serious enough to land Sproles on injured reserve, but the Eagles are waiting for the full evaluation, Rapoport added.

Throughout Sproles' seven-game absence, the Eagles utilized a running back committee featuring Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams. Jay Ajayi was part of the ground attack before landing on injured reserve in early October with a torn ACL.

The Eagles are equipped with depth in the backfield, but Sproles' continued absence will affect special teams when considering Philly earlier in the week waived punt returner DeAndre Carter, who had been filling in for Sproles. The Houston Texans later claimed Carter off waivers.

The 35-year-old Sproles has endured a frustrating regular season with the hamstring injury following a return on a one-year deal during the offseason.

After a broken arm and torn ACL limited Sproles to just three games in 2017, he announced in July that he would play one more year. But with two injury-riddled seasons, this can't be how one of the league's most prolific all-purpose running backs envisioned his final season would go.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:

1. The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Cameron Meredith on injured reserve with a knee injury, coach Sean Payton announced Thursday. Meredith has been dealing with swelling on the same knee he injured in August of 2017 and is scheduled for a scope in the coming days. Payton said he expects Meredith to have a full recovery.