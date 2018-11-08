Malcolm Butler: Facing Patriots 'just another game'

Malcolm Butler faces off against the coach who benched him in the Super Bowl. The Tennessee Titans cornerback, however, insists he doesn't view Sunday's tilt against the New England Patriots as anything special.

"It's just another game," Butler said, via The Tennessean.

"It's just a game," he added. "I know I used to play for New England and all of that. I'm not over-hyped. I'm not very pumped. It's just another game. I've got to be ready to play no matter who I play. People are throwing the ball. Just have to be ready."

People have thrown the ball towards Butler with much success this season. The corner is allowing opponents to catch nearly 73 percent of passes thrown his way on the season. Monday's victory was particularly bad, as Butler allowed eight of 11 targets to be completed for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, Butler has allowed seven of the Titans' 11 passing touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.

The ex-Patriot has struggled so badly, coach Mike Vrabel had to brush aside questions he might pull a Bill Belichick and bench Butler this week.

"I threw that last eight weeks behind me," Butler insisted. "And I've got a whole 'nother eight weeks to try to make up for it."

Butler will get a chance to prove those words correct against Tom Brady and his former teammates. Continued struggles could send him back to the bench.