Vikings claim former Lions RB Ameer Abdullah

Ameer Abdullah will, predictably, get a second chance to establish a viable career in the NFL.

The former Lions running back, waived by Detroit this week, has been claimed by the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The speedy Abdullah never got fully going in his time in Detroit, initially struggling with ball security and later, having a hard time to find running room (while also still fumbling occasionally). Abdullah carried the ball 327 times for 1,251 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons (35 games).

His leash became noticeably short in Detroit when the Lions selected Kerryon Johnson out of Auburn in the 2018 draft, and it ran out once Johnson took a firm grip on the job, along with Theo Riddick.

Abdullah stays in the NFC North and joins a backfield that's rather crowded, with Dalvin Cook returning healthy last week and Latavius Murray serving as a reliable second back who's filled in well for Cook. Minnesota also has had its eye on rookie Roc Thomas, who had a nice preseason and brings some promise down the depth chart.

How this plays out in the weeks ahead is anyone's guess, but from Minnesota's standpoint, it makes sense to take a flier on a player who was once a coveted talent coming out of Nebraska. Perhaps a change of scenery will help Abdullah.