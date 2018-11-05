Elway 'going to stay the course' with Vance Joseph

John Elway has no plans to blow up the machine -- not yet, at least.

Denver's football czar announced Monday that he's sticking with embattled coach Vance Joseph as the Broncos slides into their bye week at a troubling 3-6.

"At this point in time, we're going to stay the course," Elway told KDSP-AM in Denver, per the station's Andrew Mason. "I think there's enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we're playing ... I'm much more encouraged this year than I was last year."

More encouraged, also, than a few weeks ago, when NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Broncos upper management was "closely monitoring" Joseph.

Those reports came before a rousing 45-10 blasting of the Cardinals in primetime, but also before losses to the Chiefs and Texans.

Sunday's tumble against Houston generated plenty of criticism for Joseph, as the Broncos settled for a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired -- a Brandon McManus kick that sailed wide right -- without showing much urgency.

After quarterback Case Keenum hit tight end Jeff Heuerman on a 5-yard dart to the Houston 32 with roughly 30 seconds remaining, Denver's offense huddled before handing the ball off to Phillip Lindsay for a 1-yard loss. The Broncos then settled for a timeout with three ticks left to set up their game-losing boot -- but Elway is fine with all of that.

"The last thing we wanted to [do] was make a mistake and go backwards," Elway said. "In that situation we were there and we didn't want to take any chances."

Sunday's ugly loss aside, it's unlikely Joseph sticks around past this season. The defense has regressed, while the offense -- not entirely Joseph's fault -- lacks a true franchise quarterback.

The results speak for themselves. The Broncos are destined to make major changes this offseason barring a miracle down the stretch.