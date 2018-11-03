Cardinals release Sam Bradford after eight weeks

Sam Bradford's uninspiring time in the desert is over.

The Arizona Cardinals released the veteran quarterback on Saturday after eight weeks.

Bradford's time in the light in Arizona was brief, as he started the Cardinals' first three games before he was unceremoniously benched with less than five minutes to play in a close Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen took over for Bradford in that contest, which ended in a loss for the Cardinals.

Since then, first-year coach Steve Wilks has hitched his wagon to Rosen to mostly unsuccessful results, which has been more a product of team-wide problems than Rosen's typical rookie struggles. The quarterback has showed promise at times while playing behind one of the worst, if not the worst offensive line in the league, completing 55.6 percent of his attempts for 1,072 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions (passer rating: 69.9).

Meanwhile, Arizona has done its best to keep Bradford out of public eye, leaving him inactive for multiple weeks and avoiding paying his per-game active bonuses that had the potential to reach a maximum of total of $5 million if active for all 16 contests.

When he was playing, Bradford completed 50 of 80 attempts for 400 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 62.5.