Nick Mullens to start for 49ers tonight against Raiders

  • By Austin Knoblauch
Nick Mullens' first NFL start will come in prime time.

The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback is set to start in place of C.J. Beathard against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Night Football, the team announced.

Beathard, who was listed as questionable heading into the game because of a wrist injury, will serve as Mullens' backup.

Mullens was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster after starter Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a torn ACL. He hasn't seen an in-game snap since taking over as the 49ers' No. 2 signal-caller. Mullens gets the start on the same day San Francisco waived journeyman quarterback Tom Savage.

ESPN first reported the development.

