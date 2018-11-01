San Francisco 49ers part ways with Tom Savage

Tom Savage's brief Bay Area foray is over.

The San Francisco 49ers waived the journeyman quarterback Thursday, hours before their crosstown showdown with the Oakland Raiders.

Savage never saw an in-game snap with the 49ers after signing with the team on Oct. 16. He served as a third quarterback and was inactive during last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Savage was cut in order to help make room for safety Marcell Harris and linebacker Dekoda Watson, who were activated off injured reserve Thursday. With Savage out and Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve following a torn ACL, the 49ers have quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens on their active roster.

It remains to be seen if Savage can find another home in the NFL. The 28-year-old started the 2017 season as the Houston Texans' starting signal-caller before losing the job to Deshaun Watson. He played for the New Orleans Saints during the preseason before being cut on Sept. 1.