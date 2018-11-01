Brock Osweiler wants to remain Dolphins' starting QB

Brock Osweiler hopes to turn Brocktober into Brockfor-ev-er.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback will make his fourth start of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets as Ryan Tannehill continues to rehab his shoulder injury.

If Osweiler has his way he'll never go back to being a backup, even when Tannehill gets healthy.

"Every single week, in my eyes, is the Super Bowl. Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you're going to get another opportunity," he said Wednesday, via the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley. "So when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it's my last. I put laser focus on every single play, and I'm playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench."

Through his first three games with Adam Gase, Osweiler hasn't been a downgrade on Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill & Brock Osweiler 2018 Season, As Starter

Tannehill: 65.9 completion percent; 194.4 passing YPG; 8-5 TD-INT; 92.9 passer rating

Osweiler: 63.4 completion percent; 286.7 passing YPG; 5-3 TD-INT; 90.6 passer rating

The Dolphins won more games with Tannehill under center, but Brock has moved the ball better. For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus has graded Tannehill their No. 35 QB this season among 37 qualifiers. Osweiler currently sits at 31st on the list.

Dolphins Offense by Starting QB 2018 Season

Tannehill: 3-2 W-L; 19.8 PPG; 192.2 Pass YPG; 288.2 Total YPG; 30.9 3rd down percent

Osweiler: 1-2 W-L; 25.0 PPG; 283.0 Pass YPG; 411.0 Total YPG; 43.9 3rd down percent

"I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back," Osweiler said. "That has to be your mentality, and if that's not your mentality, then you're just in the wrong business. And that's nothing personal against anybody. But if you don't have that competitive spirit, this isn't the league for you."

All players want to play. However, it's not the norm for a No. 2 QB to openly pine to keep the job. Perhaps that speaks to Tannehill's standing in Miami. Perhaps it speaks to Brock's NFL journey. Perhaps it speaks to the greater likelihood that the Dolphins still don't have a long-term answer at quarterback.