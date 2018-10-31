Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) out once again for Dolphins

Broctober turns to Brockvember in Miami.

Brock Osweiler will start again for the Dolphins Sunday versus the New York Jets.

Miami coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill has already been ruled out this week due to his lingering shoulder issue.

Tannehill will miss his fourth game after suffering the injury. The timetable for his return remains unknown.

"Surgery has not been brought up to me. It's a rest-type thing," Gase said Wednesday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Osweiler will make his fourth start of the season. The quarterback hasn't been the problem as the Dolphins fell to 4-4 after a 3-0 start to the campaign. In three games with Brock under center, Miami has averaged 283.0 passing yards, 411 total yards per game and 25 points per game. Under Tannehill, those numbers dip to 192.2 passing yards per game, 288.2 total yards and 19.8 points over five tilts.