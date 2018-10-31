Jamal Adams: Davis Webb 'no doubt' is an NFL starter

Someone could write a book titled: "Dumpster Fires are Easy Target: The 2018 New York Giants."

It seems a new storyline emerges daily that makes Big Blue, its fans and players, shake their collective head. Tuesday's news was the arrest of backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta for allegedly driving recklessly.

When a player who hasn't played a single down of regular-season football is making the back pages of New York papers as a punchline it's time to fast-forward to the end of the movie.

The shots are specifically loud about the dismal quarterback play. Eli Manning continues to get thrashed behind a porous offensive line, and the QB can't make plays when he does have time. Some fans had been pleading for Lauletta to get a chance at some point.

In the offseason, the Giants' brass chose Lauletta, a fourth-round pick, over former third-rounder Davis Webb. The former now finds himself in hot water. The latter sits quietly on the New York Jets practice squad.

And seemingly from left field, we get a quote that -- on purpose or not -- trolls the Giants.

"Davis Webb is a starter in this league, no doubt," Jets safety Jamal Adams told the Carlin, Maggie and Bart show on WFAN New York on Tuesday. "He has the intangibles. He has the work ethic to be a starter one day."

Pour about 14 pounds of unground salt on Adams' opinion. Still, the comment, with the backdrop of Manning's struggles and Lauletta's current off-field issue, must make Giants fans clench their jaws in a suppressed rage.

The model New York franchise is being trolled by its little brother. This is the Giants in 2018.