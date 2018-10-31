Injuries: Davenport expected to miss about a month

The New Orleans Saints suddenly have concerns on the defensive line ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe inury, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After that, they'll judge how it has responded, Rapoport added.

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill of The Advocate added Davenport, who totaled two sacks last week, was observed in a walking boot after the game.

Davenport's absence will provide a blow to a Saints' pass rush preparing to square off against one of the NFL's top offenses.

With four sacks on the season, Davenport has come on in recent weeks as part of a defensive end rotation.

Missing Davenport for the next month certainly stings, but the Saints' depth is covered with Alex Okafor, who often rotated with Davenport at right defensive end opposite of Cameron Jordan. The Saints could also lean on second-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who hasn't played since the season opener, or defensive tackle David Onyemata, who sometimes lined up at defensive end in 2017.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. The Washington Redskins are optimistic left tackle Trent Williams, who dislocated his thumb vs. the Giants, will play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Bills coach Sean McDermott said if quarterback Derek Anderson is still in the concussion protocol at the end of the week, Nathan Peterman would start and Matt Barkley would be backup.

3. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went through drills at practice but did not throw any passes, according to the Miami Herald.

4. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said linebacker Justin Houston returned to practice today but was limited. He missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

5. Eagles starting cornerback Jalen Mills is dealing with a foot sprain, an injury he suffered in London, sources told Rapoport. He's considered week-to-week.