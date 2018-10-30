Seahawks release veteran WR Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall was bounced from the Seahawks' receiver rotation. Now he's out of Seattle altogether.

The veteran receiver was released on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news, noting that Marshall "absolutely" wants to keep playing.

Whether he can find a team to reciprocate that desire is a completely different question.

Marshall signed in Seattle this offseason when the Seahawks were desperate for depth after the departure of Paul Richardson in free agency and Doug Baldwin dealing with injury issues.

The 34-year-old receiver made the season-opening roster and started two games early this season. Ineffectiveness and the emergence of younger (and currently better) players pushed Marshall to the sideline and now to the NFL's breadline. He finishes his time in Seattle with 11 catches for 136 yards and one score.

The biggest reason for cutting Marshall is the emergence of second-year receiver David Moore. The 6-foot seventh-round pick has been a marvel this season, snagging catches that would make body contortionists blush, and providing a perfect pairing in Seattle's three-receiver sets.

As Moore's playing time increased, the need for Marshall decreased. The veteran played just two offensive snaps in Week 8 and 32 over the Seahawks' last three games combined.

When signing Marshall, the Seahawks hoped one of their young wideouts would step up to fill the void and overtake the veteran, making him superfluous. Moore is that man.

With a healthy Baldwin, touchdown machine Tyler Lockett and Moore, the Seahawks have a stellar trio with younger, faster depth down the chart.