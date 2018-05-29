Brandon Marshall signs 1-year, $1.1M Seahawks deal

Brandon Marshall will switch coasts to continue his NFL career.

The 34-year-old wideout signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, the team announced. The one-year deal is worth $1.105 million and includes a $90,000 signing bonus, a source informed of the contract told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It would pay out a max of $2.155 million if performance incentives are met, Pelissero added.

Marshall posted pictures of himself in a Seahawks fan shirt on Instagram.

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½.. . A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on May 29, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Entering his 13th season, Marshall will attempt to crack the Seahawks receiver rotation behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks could use Marshall's size in the red zone after losing TD-target Jimmy Graham in free agency.

At his age, with a declining skill-set, Marshall is no lock to earn a full-time role, but picked a location that gives himself the best chance to make a roster.

After a 1,502-yard season in 2015 with the New York Jets, Marshall's play fell off a steep cliff. He struggled to gain separation from defensive backs and was one of the least-efficient receivers in the NFL, catching just 59 passes for 788 yards and three TDs for the Jets in 2016.

In 2017 he switched locker rooms in New Jersey, signing with the Giants. The move worked out for neither side. Marshall played in just five games, catching 18 passes for 154 yards and zero scores. The Giants cut the veteran last month.

Marshall was met with a chilly market, Seattle being his only visit earlier this offseason. It could be the best landing spot for the veteran, as the Seahawks have a need in their pass-catching corps as they reformat the roster to benefit Russell Wilson.

Marshall famously has not made the playoffs once in his career. He now joins a rebuilding team that just had a five-year postseason streak snapped. Perhaps together they can turn back the clock.