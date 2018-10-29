What we learned from Patriots' victory over Bills

The New England Patriots (6-2) survived a slugfest with the Buffalo Bills (2-6), eventually pulling away from their AFC East rivals, 25-6, at New Era Field on Monday night to close out Week 8. Here's what we learned:

1. They won't all be easy, and they won't all be pretty. New England's Monday night win in Orchard Park was neither. The division-leading Patriots were held without a touchdown for more than three quarters against the haphazard Bills, trading field goals with the hard-hitting hosts for the bulk of the game. But thanks to clutch conversions from Tom Brady and a series of stops from Brian Flores' defense in the second half, including a 84-yard game-sealing pick-six, New England closed out their AFC East rivals and kept pace with the conference-leading Chiefs.

The clinching interception from Devin McCourty came with six minutes to go, just one play after the Bills looked to have pulled within five on a beautiful touchdown pass from Derek Anderson to Jason Croom. But upon further review, it was clear the rookie tight end didn't have possession, proving Bills Mafia's hysterics premature. The next play, Anderson, in just his second start and 20th day as a Bill, looked down Charles Clay down the seam and didn't see McCourty, who hauled in the attempt and took it for six. That was the game: Buffalo keeping it close and knocking on the door into the final frames, but making the fatal mistakes its opponents did not.

