Injuries: Lane Johnson (knee) to miss several weeks

If the Eagles hope to defend their title, it won't come without a healthy amount of obstacles.

The latest is a knee injury to right tackle Lane Johnson. An MRI confirmed Johnson has a grade 2 MCL sprain and will miss several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Johnson's absence will be the latest change along the offensive line for the Eagles, who replaced veteran guard Stefen Wisniewski with the younger Isaac Seumalo earlier in the season. Philadelphia has also tossed in last year's key replacement, Halapolivaati Vaitai, in occasional instances at either left tackle and/or as a sixth lineman.

Johnson's loss, however, is much larger than a willing substitution. The Eagles haven't had a horrible go of protecting Carson Wentz, ranking in the top 10 of Pro Football Focus' team pass protection rankings, but they'll miss Johnson.

Elsewhere in injury news Monday:

1. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) has been upgraded from throwing a tennis ball to throwing a football, coach Adam Gase said.

2. Jaguars corner Quenton Meeks (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss and is expected to miss time, Rapoport reported.

3. Bears coach Matt Nagy said guard Kyle Long (foot) is still going through the evaluation process and the team will know more in 24-48 hours. Fellow guard Eric Kush (neck) is expected to return in Week 9 after missing Chicago's win over the New York Jets.

4. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he's "most concerned" about the injury to linebacker Frank Zombo (hamstring). Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) is considered week-to-week, Rapoport reported.