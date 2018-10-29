Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after 3-36-1 mark

Hue Jackson's ignominious run as Cleveland Browns head coach has ended.

The team fired Jackson on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move.

ESPN first reported the move.

Jackson's two-and-a-half-year run in Cleveland ends with a disastrous 3-36-1 record (.088 winning percentage) including last year's 0-16 debacle.

After the winless season, Jackson convinced ownership to give him another year to right the ship, arguing that continuity could help an organization constantly in flux. Instead, the Browns coach crashed into the shoreline on the banks of Lake Erie.

Jackson's run of ineptitude in Cleveland included mismanaging his quarterback situation repeatedly, lack of sustainable improvement from high draft picks, and most recently a squabble with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

The last straw for Jackson came in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in a game that displayed the ineptness of the current Cleveland iteration. Jackson getting fired after a loss to the Steelers marks the sixth straight time the Browns have canned their coach after the second game of the season against Pittsburgh.

Firing Jackson doesn't come as a surprise. On Sunday, Rapoport noted that the Browns were poised to make a change from either Jackson or Haley if the Week 8 bout with Pittsburgh went poorly. It did.

Sitting at 2-5-1, the Browns own the talent to be better than the wayward, dysfunctional group they have been under Jackson.

The Browns finally seem to have solved their millennium-long problem at quarterback with No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. On defense, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are foundational building blocks.

For all the talent brought into the building since GM John Dorsey took over, the bungling continued in Cleveland. And the ax finally fell on Jackson.

In his career as an NFL head coach, Jackson owns a .205 win percentage, which ranks 218th out of 219 coaches in NFL history. Only former Eagles coach/owner Bert Bell owns a worse win percentage at .176 from 1936-1941.

Where do the Browns turn now?

Finding a creative offensive mind to buffer Mayfield's budding career would seem the best bet, following the route the Rams (Sean McVay) and Eagles (Doug Pederson) took with their young signal-callers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero compiled a list of possible head coaching candidates last week. One name that sticks out: Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Mayfield in college.

After years of wallowing at sea, hoping to finally find the man to guide them out of the pitch-black darkness, the Browns are once again searching for a leader.