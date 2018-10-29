Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off to historic start to season

Patrick Mahomes is off to a torrid start that rivals any in NFL history.
Through eight games in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 26 touchdowns, 2,526 yards, and a 115.3 passer rating.
Let's put some of his stats into perspective with the help of the indefatigable NFL Research team:
» Mahomes became the fourth QB in NFL history with 25-plus passing TDs in the first eight games of season, joining Peyton Manning (2013; 29 TDs), Tom Brady (2007; 30 TDs) and Peyton Manning (2004; 26 TDs). Previous three set the all-time, single-season pass TD record and won MVP.
» Mahomes is on pace to throw for 5,051 pass yards and 52 pass TD this season -- would be second-most TDs in NFL history.
» Mahomes has 300-plus passing yards in seven straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history (Drew Brees twice got to 9 games; Andrew Luck, 8; Peyton Manning, 7).
» Mahomes as many pass TD in eight games this season (26) as Alex Smith had during the 2017 season (26).
» With Mahomes helming the crew, the Chiefs have scored the most points (290) through the team's first eight games of a season in franchise history.
In just nine career starts, Mahomes has put his name next to some of the best ever to play.
» Mahomes has 26 passing TD in his first nine career games, the most in a player's first nine games in the Super Bowl era (next closest: Kurt Warner with 24).
» Mahomes has the second-highest passer rating (111.1) by a player in his first nine career games in the Super Bowl era (Warner sits No. 1 with 116.1)
» Since 1950, no quarterback has thrown for more completions (209), yards (2,810) and touchdowns (26) in the first nine games of his career.
Most 4+ pass TD games in first 25 career games since 1950:â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 28, 2018
â¢ KC Patrick Mahomes - 5*
â¢ HOU Deshaun Watson - 4*
â¢ HOF Dan Marino - 4
â¢ HOF Fran Tarkenton - 4
â¢ DET Matthew Stafford - 4
*Mahomes - 9 career games
*Watson - 15 career games@PatrickMahomes5 @deshaunwatson
In summation:
This Mahomes guy, he's preetttty preeetttttty, preeeettttttty, pretty good.