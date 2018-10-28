Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 8 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the eighth Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson suffered a sprained MCL during the first quarter of Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was carted off with a foot injury in the third quarter, safety Barry Church left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (thumb) exited in the first quarter.

2. Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill strained his groin during Kansas City's 30-23 win over the Denver Broncos, per coach Andy Reid. Hill finished the game with three catches for 70 yards.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens exited with a rib injury and linebacker Frank Zombo did not return after suffering a hamstring injury.

3. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson did not return after suffering a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offensive guard Clint Boling suffered a back injury in the first half.

4. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams did not return against the New York Giants after suffering a thumb injury.

5. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (shoulder) and cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) all exited in the second half against the Chiefs.

6. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets.

7. Giants right tackle Chad Wheeler went down with an ankle injury against the Redskins.

8. Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones exited with a hamstring injury against the Bengals. Cornerback M.J. Stewart went down with a foot injury.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh exited with a foot injury against the Cleveland Browns.

10. Jets tight end Neal Sterling suffered a head injury in the first half and did not return.

11. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night versus the New England Patriots.