Injuries: LeSean McCoy still in concussion protocol

LeSean McCoy remains in concussion protocol.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday morning that the running back will get in a limited practice but is still in protocol after suffering a head injury in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

McCoy left Sunday's tilt on the second play of the game after suffering the blow.

The 30-year-old back must be fully cleared from concussion protocol in order to participate in Monday night's divisional tilt versus the New England Patriots. Getting in a limited practice Thursday is a positive sign, but there are more barriers to pass moving forward.

If Shady can't play, Chris Ivory would be in line to carry the load again for the Bills' backfield. In last week's blowout loss, the bruising back compiled 81 yards on 16 carries with McCoy out.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league today:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Donald Payne (MCL sprain) on injured Reserve, the team announced Thursday. The team promoted cornerback Dee Delany to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The status of cornerback A.J. Bouye also bears watching as he continues to battle a calf injury that is expected to keep him from practicing Thursday.

2. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited for a second consecutive practice with a sore throwing shoulder.

3. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (groin) will miss Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans, but the injury is not believed to be serious, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds there's a chance Stills can play next week. He's expected to return after Week 9 at the latest.

4. New York Jets coach Todd Bowles met with reporters Thursday and corrected his original assessment on Bilal Powell's neck injury. On Wednesday, Bowles indicated that the injury, which will require surgery, could potentially end the running back's career. A day later Bowles said the injury is similar to the one wideout Quincy Enunwa suffered last year, and Powell should be ready for next season.

In other Jets injury news, Enewa was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears with an ankle injury. Receiver Robby Anderson is dealing with a sprained ankle, per Bowles.

5. Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) will not practice again.

6. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (ankle/knee) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (concussion) returned to practice. Running back Sony Michel (knee) and defensive back Eric Rowe (groin) were not seen during the portion open to media.

7. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is testing out his injured groin ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Vinatieri currently needs five points to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) and become the NFL's all-time career points leader.