Giants sign receiver Corey Coleman to active roster

Corey Coleman is getting another shot to stick around on an NFL roster.

The New York Giants announced they signed the receiver to their active roster, filling the spot vacated by the trade of Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

Coleman was added to Big Blue's practice squad last week. Now he gets the call-up.

It's the latest chance for the former Cleveland Browns first-round pick.

In August, Coleman was traded from Cleveland to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a pair of potholders (2020 seventh-round pick). He lasted less than a month in Western New York before being cut. Coleman then signed with the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, but lasted just six days with Bill Belichick before the Pats upgraded (Josh Gordon trade) and cut Coleman. The receiver signed with the New England practice squad for about 10 days before being released again. He then landed on the Giants practice squad on Oct. 18.

Now he'll get another chance to try and carve out a role behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

If nothing else, Coleman's situation proves that draft pedigree continues to aid players taken high. Had Coleman been a sixth-round pick instead of a first-round selection, it's unlikely he'd keep getting chance after chance to keep an NFL job.