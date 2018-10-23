Injuries: Dolphins expected to place Albert Wilson on IR

John Ross is injured again.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver is expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury he aggravated on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The former 2017 No. 9 overall draft pick missed two games with the groin issue before returning in Sunday night's loss. Ross, however, couldn't make it through the game, leaving before the finish.

On the season, Ross has compiled a meager seven catches for 79 yards with two touchdowns. Passed on the depth chart by Tyler Boyd as the No. 2 to A.J. Green, Ross hasn't been able to stay healthy in his two seasons. The speedster has played in just eight of 23 possible games.

The Bengals face the Buccaneers this week with a bye to follow. We'll see if Ross can return after the team's week off.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 8 Tuesday:

1. The Dolphins are expected to place wideout Albert Wilson on injured reserve, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He doesn't need hip surgery but does need time to recover and rehab, Rapoport added.

This looks like a potential best-case scenario for the team. Wilson already had 26 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns for the season, and could possibly return in December if his rehab progresses well.

Thank you God ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ No surgery needed! The comeback will be real!! â Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) October 23, 2018

2. Per Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are trying out kickers Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet today. Adam Vinatieri is dealing with a groin injury and it is unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

3. The Kansas City Chiefs announced that center Jordan Devey (pectoral) and linebacker Terrance Smith (knee) were placed on injured reserve.

4. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, Garafolo reported.

5. The Atlanta Falcons announced guard Brandon Fusco will be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

6. The Baltimore Ravens place defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen) on injured reserve.

7. The Cowboys announce tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) is getting an MRI today. Coach Jason Garrett is hopeful the results indicate that he won't be out a long time, but he won't practice this week. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin is having surgery on his broken forearm today. Guard Zack Martin (knee) will not practice during the bye week.