Eagles DE Derek Barnett (shoulder) headed to IR

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive line took a big injury hit.

Defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and will land on injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the procedure.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 2017 first-round pick missed a Week 5 game due to a shoulder issue. He returned the past two weeks before being shelved on IR.

The pass rusher compiled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks in six starts this season. Following a mixed-bag rookie campaign, Barnett's technique as an edge rusher improved this season as did his impact on the field. Through the first month and a half, Barnett looked like a young pass rusher whose star was on the rise.

The Eagles might be deepest at defensive end with Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham and Chris Long, but losing Barnett for the balance of the season is massive for the pass rush rotation. On a defense that needs to get after the quarterback, Philly just lost one of its best weapons to punish passers.