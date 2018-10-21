Ryan Tannehill expected to sit out Thursday vs. Texans

Ryan Tannehill won't be under center for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Detroit Lions -- and there's a chance he could miss a third consecutive game with Miami heading into a short week.

Tannehill's right shoulder injury is expected to keep him out of Thursday's game against the Houston Texans, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Dolphins aren't sure when their starting quarterback will return as he continues to deal with range of motion issues that have caused pain in his throwing shoulder, Rapoport added.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters Thursday that Tannehill is not on a rest plan and the team isn't exploring surgery as an option. "He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to," Gase said.

With Miami's Week 9 game against the New York Jets on Nov. 4 the most likely return date for the quarterback, the Dolphins are taking a cautious approach to Tannehill's injury. Based on Brock Osweiler's performance against the Chicago Bears last week -- he threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the win -- the Dolphins stand a good chance of beating the Lions on Sunday and the Texans on Thursday if the backup QB puts in a pair of similar performances.