Dolphins not exploring surgery for Ryan Tannehill

The specifics on Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill's right shoulder injury haven't been disclosed to the public.

But at least the Dolphins apparently don't expect a long-term absence from the roster for Tannehill, who has already been ruled out for Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters Thursday that Tannehill is not on a rest plan and the team is not exploring surgery as an option.

"He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to," Gase said.

Providing more reason for optimism on Tannehill's status: Gase said his quarterback's injury should not be compared to what Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Andrew Luck endured.

"We're not looking at that," Gase said.

That's a good a thing, too, when considering Luck missed the 2017 season with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. The Dolphins continue to view Tannehill as day to day and will rely on Brock Osweiler to start a second consecutive game.

With Tannehill not playing in Week 6, Osweiler stepped up and completed 28 of 44 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in the Dolphins' 31-28 overtime win over the Chicago Bears.