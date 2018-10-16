Injuries: Bills don't expect elbow surgery for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills believe the sprained ulnar collateral ligament in Josh Allen's throwing elbow will not require Tommy John surgery, and the one-year recovery tab that accompanies that procedure, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

"You don't see a whole lot of that in football and the hope is here that this will not be the case with Josh Allen, that it will be something that will keep him out maybe a couple of weeks here but they're hopeful that it is something that will heal," Garafolo said on NFL Up To The Minute.

The 22-year-old rookie quarterback was injured late in the third quarter of the Bills' 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Allen on Monday was characterized as being week to week by coach Sean McDermott, who wouldn't officially rule him out to play Sunday at Indianapolis. More than likely, that start will go to Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson, who was signed just last week, primarily for the purpose of mentoring Allen.

Meanwhile, Allen is scheduled to see noted physician Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his elbow.

"The hope is that he will just confirm what the initial belief was, which is again, a little bit of rest, a little bit of rehab and then he's back on the field within a couple of weeks," Garafolo said.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said running back Marshawn Lynch is battling a groin strain and there's concern he could be out several weeks. Gruden added that quarterback Derek Carr (arm) is sore but is thought to be OK, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol.

2. The Atlanta Falcons announced running back Devonta Freeman is having groin surgery and will be placed on injured reserve. He'll be eligible to return in eight weeks and the hope is he plays again this season.

With starting kicker Matt Bryant sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Falcons signed free-agent Giorgio Tavecchio. He kicked for the Raiders last year and was with Atlanta in training camp.

3. The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Mike Hughes on season-ending injured reserve. The rookie tore his ACL this past Sunday.

4. The Los Angeles Rams are signing free-agent wide receiver Nick Williams as a placeholder for Cooper Kupp, who's expected to miss at least one game with a knee injury. Williams was most recently with the Tennessee Titans but played for McVay on the Washington Redskins.

5. The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent quarterback Tom Savage. The Niners had been looking to add another quarterback to their room after Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a torn ACL.