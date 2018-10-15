McDermott: Josh Allen week to week with hurt elbow

Buffalo's situation under center remains in flux.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that rookie quarterback Josh Allen is week to week after suffering an elbow injury in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.

The first-round passer underwent an MRI on Monday morning, but McDermott refused to rule Allen out, saying the 22-year-old signal-caller remains a possibility for Buffalo's Week 7 clash with the Colts.

Allen exited the game late in the third quarter after being smashed in between two Texans defenders while unfurling a pass to Kelvin Benjamin. Nathan Peterman took over from there to disastrous results, one reason McDermott wants to see how this plays out.

The Bills have put up a fight this season thanks to a well-coached defense with a knack for punishing quarterbacks. Buffalo's own quarterbacks, though, have refused to romance the scoreboard, churning out a league-low 12.7 points per game.

There's no reason to rush Allen back if he's not fully healthy. That said, another four quarters of Peterman under center is not what America needs right now.